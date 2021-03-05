ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Navarsa Netflix 2021 Surya Vijay Sethupathi

Watch Suriya’s Navarsa series online on Netflix: Kollywood actor Surya is all set to make his digital debut ”NavarsaProduced by top director Mani Ratnam. The series has a total of 9 episodes directed by 9 different directors including Gautam Menon, Bijoy Nambiar, Siddharth and Arvind Swamy. The episodes of Surya’s Navarasa web series were directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon and cinematography was provided by PC Sriram.

Navarsa Story Plot

Netflix Navarsa tells the story of two musicians, Kamal and Kadambari, who met in London. He falls in love with his general taste of music. We can see the first glimpse of the Navarsa web series in the video of Netflix Movies 2021. It features Siddharth, Arvind Swamy, Revathi, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Parvati.

Watch the teaser video of Netflix Navarsa,

Prayag Martin played the female lead role with Suriya in the Navarsa web series.

Navarsa web series

The Navarsa series shooting process began after the epidemic and is expected to be released in the summer of 2021.

