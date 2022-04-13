WATCH: Netflix releases full official trailer of Stranger Things season 4

Stranger Things 4

Netflix has released the full official trailer for season four strange things And it looks great.

Volume One will premiere on May 27.

It has been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.

Struggling with the consequences, our group of friends is estranged for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

In this most vulnerable time, a new and terrifying supernatural threat emerges, posing a gruesome mystery that, if solved, could finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

The trailer opens with a deep and eerie voice saying, “You’ve broken everything.”

“Your sorrow is almost at an end.”

Then we see Max sitting on his brother’s grave…