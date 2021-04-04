LATEST

Watch Number 1 Kodalu TV Serial 4 April 2021 Latest Episode Air Zee Telugu – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Number 1 kodalu

The most popular TV drama show No.1 in Zee Telugu has the best fanbase among viewers in Kodalu as the plot of the serial is truly amazing. So tonight’s episode begins where Jai tries to convince Dhanush Saraswati that she still loves him but this situation is not liked by her mother-in-law as she does not want to see them together and she says that If she talks Rahul therefore it can happen in a wrong way which is unfair.

Number 1 kodalu

The show received the title of No.1 TV show on Zee Telugu and made it very special for the viewers as all its characters perform the show to play their characters well. Which is what makes the show extraordinary and all its fans get the value of eagerly waiting to be telecasted so that they can learn about their mother-in-law’s next move and this is the most attractive part of the show. Which attracts viewers to watch the show.

After that, you will see that when both of them Jai Dhanush and Saraswati talk to each other, their mother-in-law comes out and listens to them and starts thinking about her. Because she says that she should know about all those activities happening in the house, so that she can try to solve that before her results she does not like that Rahul’s name should be taken in his house and that’s it The reason is that she thinks about how long Rahul has been talking about.

Here you can learn about the cast of the show as it is one of the most important parts of the show. So as everyone knows Madhumita plays Saraswati in the main lead, and Jai Dhanush is also playing the male lead in the show. Other members of the show are Kranti Chand, Suga Chandran as a Vagdevi, playing the role of tough women who conspire to change the situation.

The other members are Hrithik, Sakshi Shiva, Saraswati Chalapathi Raju, and Rajiv Kanakala, as Karan is playing his character perfectly and hence the show has gained popularity to the next level. When the show started at that time, the audience felt that the show was the same as other shows, but it proved them wrong with a fantastic story that won’t make you feel bored, so don’t forget to watch it on time and get more updates. Stay connected for America

