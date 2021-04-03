LATEST

Watch Online Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series (Ullu) Cast & Release Date – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aadha Adhura Pyaar - Palang Tod

Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series is a Hindi language net sequence from Ullu App. This Hindi language Erotic, Drama net sequence launch date is 2nd April 2021 and may be watched on-line on Ullu App and Website. This net sequence may be additionally referred to as as Honeymoon Special net sequence and it ought to be watched by viewers above 18 years of age.

Aadha Adhura Pyaar – Palang Tod Web Series solid starring Mishti Basu and different casts of the online sequence are Saurabh Agrawal, Shivam Tiwari, Mohit Kumar.

Aadha Adhura Pyaar - Palang Tod
Contents hide
1 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Story
2 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Details

Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Story

On thirtieth March Ullu App has shared the trailer of the online sequence with the quote Bujhaaye naa bujhe ishq woh pyaas hai, Bechain dil mein baaki thodi si aas hai. Palang Tod “Aadha Adhura Pyaar”.

The net sequence story revolves round a spouse who is just not happy together with her husband. The husband was unable to fulfill her wants. One day when the husband goes to work she attempt to seduce Devar to meet her wants. To know the complete story watch the Aadha Ahura Pyaar net sequence on Ullu App on 2nd April.

” Nandini is exceedingly pissed off with the efficiency of her husband within the nightly hours however she is unaware {that a} brooding teen will quickly resolve her hankering. When even her brother-in-regulation fails to gratify her, he arranges for a 3rd man. Will Nandini ever discover full satisfaction in ‘PALANG TOD – AADHA ADHURA PYAAR’! “

It is part of the Palang Tod sequence from Ullu. The solid particulars of the online sequence are Mishti Basu and different solid will likely be up to date quickly. Palang Tod’s final net sequence is Shor, Gaon Ki Garmi, Bekaboo Dil, and extra.

Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Details

Q.1 What is the Name of Web Series?

Aadha Adhura Pyaar – Palang Tod Web Series

Q.2 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Actress Name.

Mishti Basu

Q.3 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Full Cast.

Mishti Basu, Saurabh Agrawal, Shivam Tiwari, Mohit Kumar

Q.4 Aadha Adhura Pyaar – Palang Tod Web Series Genre.

18+, Erotic, Drama

Q.5 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series belongs to which sequence?

Cross Tod Series.

Q.6 Director of Aadha Adhura Pyar Web Series

SSK

Q.7 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Release Date.

2nd April 2021

Q.8 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series OTT Platform

Eye App

Q.9 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Language

Hindi

Q.10 how to observe Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series?

Download Ullu App from Playstore > Sign Up > Subscribe To a Plan > Watch Online

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
562
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
543
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
524
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
519
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
517
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
507
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
486
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
470
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
463
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
448
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top