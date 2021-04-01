Watch Online Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series (Ullu) Cast & Release Date

ENTERTAINMENT

Aadha Adhura Pyaar - Palang Tod

Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series is a Hindi language web series from Ullu App. This Hindi language Erotic, Drama web series release date is 2nd April 2021 and can be watched online on Ullu App and Website. This web series can be also called as Honeymoon Special web series and it should be watched by viewers above 18 years of age.

Aadha Adhura Pyaar – Palang Tod Web Series cast starring Mishti Basu and other casts of the web series will be updated soon.

Aadha Adhura Pyaar - Palang Tod
Contents hide
1 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Story
2 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Details
3 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Trailer

Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Story

On 30th March Ullu App has shared the trailer of the web series with the quote Bujhaaye naa bujhe ishq woh pyaas hai, Bechain dil mein baaki thodi si aas hai. Palang Tod “Aadha Adhura Pyaar”.

The web series story revolves around a wife who is not satisfied with her husband. The husband was unable to satisfy her needs. One day when the husband goes to work she try to seduce Devar to fulfill her needs. To know the full story watch the Aadha Ahura Pyaar web series on Ullu App on 2nd April.

It is a part of the Palang Tod series from Ullu. The cast details of the web series are Mishti Basu and other cast will be updated soon. Palang Tod’s last web series is Shor, Gaon Ki Garmi, Bekaboo Dil, and more.

Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Details

Q.1 What is the Name of Web Series?

Aadha Adhura Pyaar – Palang Tod

Q.2 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Actress Name.

Mishti Basu

Q.3 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Full Cast.

Mishti Basu and other cast will be updated soon.

Q.4 Aadha Adhura Pyaar – Palang Tod Web Series Genre.

18+, Erotic, Drama

Q.5 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series belongs to which series?

Cross Tod Series.

Q.6 Director of Aadha Adhura Pyar Web Series

updated soon

Q.7 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Release Date

2nd April 2021

Q.8 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series OTT Platform

Eye App

Q.9 Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series Language

Hindi

Q.10 How to watch Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series?

Download Ullu App from Playstore > Sign Up > Subscribe To a Plan > Watch Online

Aadha Adhura Pyaar Web Series Trailer

