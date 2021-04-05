ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Online Breast Tax Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Story – Webseries World

Breast Tax Web Series
Breast Tax Web Series

Breast Tax is an Indian Hindi language web series from Ullu App. This time Ullu App is releasing different content based on real stories. Some of the last Ullu web series are Aadha Adhura Pyaar, Prabha Ki Diary S2, Possessed Love, Shor, Gaon Ki Garmi, and more.

Breast Tax web series release date is 6th April 2021. All the episodes of these web series should be watched online on Ullu App.

Breast Tax web series cast details will be updated soon when the details would be available

Breast Tax Web Series Story

Ullu App has shared the trailer of the web series along with the quote “Ek khokhle kanoon ko nibhana hoga, Izzat se jeene ke liye kar chukana hoga. “Breast Tax”.

The web series story is based on the real tax imposed on the lower cast untouchable women of Kingdom of Tranvancore (in the present-day Kerala state of India) until 1924. The lower caste and untouchable women were expected to pay the tax on their breasts to cover their breast. From the trailer we can see that the women start opposing the Breast Tax and faught for cover their breast at any cost even of their life.

Breast Tax full web series will be available for streaming on Ullu App from 6th April 2021. The cast of the web series will be updated soon.

Breast Tax Web Series Details

Q.1 What is the Name of Web Series?

Breast Tax

Q.2 Breast Tax Web Series Actress Name.

yet to be updated

Q.3 Breast Tax Web Series Full Cast.

yet to be updated

Q.4 Breast Tax Web Series Genre.

18+, Erotic, Drama

Q.5 Director of Breast Tax Web Series

yet to be updated

Q.6 Breast Tax Web Series Release Date.

6th April 2021

Q.7 Breast Tax Web Series OTT Platform

Eye App

Q.8 Breast Tax Web Series Language

Hindi

Q.9 How to watch Breast Tax Web Series?

Download Ullu App from Playstore > Sign Up > Subscribe To a Plan > Watch Online

Breast Tax Web Series Trailer

