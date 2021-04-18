Watch! online Honda Indy ” Grand Prix” of Alabama: Live Stream, 2021 IndyCar – Film TMT

Right here’s to observe The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama is an IndyCar Sequence race. Beginning with this weekend’s opening rounds from Barber Motorsports Park, The Race YouTube channel will stream the long run stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in motion to worldwide followers outdoors of North America.

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Sequence season kicks off this weekend with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama going down this Sunday, April 18 on the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Pre-race protection begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC or streams on-line

Initially launched in 1986, the championship returns in 2021 after a COVID-19-induced 2020 hiatus. A part of INDYCAR’s “Street to Indy Introduced by Cooper Tires” growth ladder, Indy Lights has developed among the greatest names in historical past over its 35-year tenure.

IndyCar race and TV Protection Schedule

The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama held on the Barber Motorsports Park, a 17-turn, 2.38-mile highway course in Birmingham, Alabama. The race is 90 laps lengthy and has been held on the course since 2009.

Date Race/Monitor Community Time (ET)

Solar., April 18 Barber Motorsports Park NBC 3 p.m.

Solar., April 25 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC 12 p.m.

Sat., Could 1 Texas Motor Speedway – Race 1 NBCSN 7 p.m.

Solar., Could 2 Texas Motor Speedway – Race 2 NBCSN 5 p.m.

Sat., Could 15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Street Course) NBC 2:30 p.m.

Solar., Could 30 The a hundred and fifth Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m.

Sat., June 12 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit – Race 1 NBC 2 p.m.

Solar., June 13 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit – Race 2 NBC 12 p.m.

Solar., June 20 Street America NBCSN 12 p.m.

Solar., July 4 Mid-Ohio Sports activities Automobile Course NBC 12 p.m.

Solar., July 11 Streets of Toronto NBCSN 12 p.m.

Solar., Aug. 8 Streets of Nashville NBCSN 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Street Course) NBCSN 12:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 21 World Large Know-how Raceway NBCSN 8 p.m.

Solar., Sept. 12 Portland Worldwide Raceway NBC 3 p.m.

Solar, Sept. 19 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3 p.m.

Solar, Sept. 26 Streets of Lengthy Seaside NBCSN 3 p.m.

Stay stream Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama 2021 On-line

The place: Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama

When: Sunday, April 18

Begin Time: 3:30 p.m. ET; Stay protection begins at 3:00 p.m.

TV Channel: NBC

Reigning and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, 2019 Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud, and 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi are just some of the largest stars competing this weekend. Moreover, seven-time NASCAR Cup Sequence champion Jimmie Johnson, three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, and Formulation One veteran Romain Grosjean make up the trio of well-known newcomers to IndyCar in 2021. Click on right here to seek out the entry checklist for this weekend’s season opener.