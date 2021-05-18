ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Online Paro Ullu Web Series Cast, Release Date, Actress Names & More

Watch Online Paro Ullu Web Series Cast, Release Date, Actress Names & More

Paro Ullu Web Series: Paro is an upcoming Indian web series from Ullu App. Paro web series belongs to the romance genre. Paro web series cast includes Leena Jumani in the lead role. Paro web series release date is 18th May 2021 and it is available to be streaming online by Ullu App & website. Ullu App releasing different content for its users to entertain them. Paro web series had a different and unique story about bride trafficking.

Stop Web Series Story

Watch Online Paro Ullu Web Series Cast, Release Date, Actress Names, More

Paro web series trailer was released on 15th May with a note “Anjaan raahon pe mile kuch gumnaam musafir, kuch ne diya saath toh kuch ban baithe insaniyat ke kafir. “Unemployment“.

The story revolves around Paro Leena Jumani. In a small village lives, a beautiful orphan girl named Paro who gets a marriage proposal with no demand for dowry but instead a handsome sum of money would be paid to her guardians. Unable to resist this offer Paro is married off to the prospective groom the very same day, not knowing that she is being thrown into a spiral of bride trafficking. To know the full story watch the Paro web series on Ullu App from 18th May.

To know the full story watch the Paro web series from 18th May on Eye App & website. Paro web series will feature Leena Jumani, Kundan Kumar, Ram Maher Jangra, Gauri Shankar

Paro Web Series Details

Title Unemployment
Cast Leena Jumani ( Unemployment ), Kundan Kumar (Sanju), Ram Maher Jangra (Pravesh), Gauri Shankar (Munna)
Genre Erotic, Drama
Type Web Series
Director Sanjay shastri
Release Date 18th May 2021
Online Video Platform (OTT) Eye App
Language Hindi
Country India

Paro Ullu Web Series Cast

Leena Jumani

Leena Jumani

Paro Web Series Trailer

source link

Related Items:

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
98
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top