Watch Operation Java Movie (2021) Online on ZEE5

Operation Java Movie (2021): It is a Malayalam cybercrime drama written and directed by Tharun Moorthy. Produced by Padma Uday under the banner of V Cinemas International, the film features Balu Varghese in a prominent role along with happening actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Vinayakan, and Binu Pappu. Jakes Bejoy ropen in for the music. The movie is based on the true events and crimes that are faced by people in their daily life. Watch Operation Java Movie full HD online on ZEE5 premium from May 15, 2021.