Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar is an Indian web series from Ullu. The Hindi language web series release date is 2 April 2021. It is available Ullu website and official app to watch online. Mishti Basu is the lead cast of the web series. It is also known as Aadha Adhura Pyaar.

Story

The plot revolves around the life of a married couple. The wife is unhappy and the husband is busy with tours. Husband’s brother stays at their home. Things take a new turn as interesting things happen. Will things make her life happier?

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Cast (Ullu)

Genre: 18+, Drama, Romance, Love

Release Date: 2 April 2021

Language: Hindi

Platform: Ullu

Watch Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Online on Ullu