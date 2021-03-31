Watch Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021) Ullu Web Series Full Episode – trendykendy

ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021) Ullu Web Series Full Episode

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar is the latest web series that will be released on 2nd April 2021. Palang Tod is one of the most prominent web series in the Ullu app. This is the one more season of Palang Tod that features Mishti Basu in a pivot role. People are very excited to watch the Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar version online on Ullu. So, here are the full update about the Aadha Adhura Pyaar cast and actress name, trailer, release date.

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Ullu Web Series Story

The story of the show is revolving around a married couple. The wife is not happy with her husband because he is unsuccessful to fulfil her need. Someday, the husband goes for an office tour and his brother stays at home with her wife. From here, the thing will change among both of us. It will be exciting to watch the full episode on the Ullu app.

Producers have released the trailer on social media and people are liking it. Watch the latest Ullu web series to know will this season also become successful as the other season or not.

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Cast

Fans will see some of the known faces of the Ullu app. Here is the full star cast list.

Ullu Aadha Adhura Pyaar Release Date

The web series is all set to release on April 2nd Friday. You can download the Ullu app from Play Store or Apple Store as per your mobile phone.

