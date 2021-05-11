Watch Pandya Store Latest Episode 11th May 2021 Written Update: Raavi Accuses Dhara







The upcoming episode of Pandya Store begins where you will watch that Raavi complaints Dhara that why she did not tell her the truth when she confessed her love towards Dev. Raavi says that she trusted him but he betrayed her, he should not have cheated her at all. Dhara says that they did not mean to betray her everything got overturned as per the circumstances. Shiva asks Dev that why he is worried because Raavi also crying, it seems that something happened there. Then they share their feelings and Dev consoles him by saying that everything went fine, so there is no need to think more.

Then Dev says that morning is going to start and Raavi is also waiting for him meanwhile, Dhara convinces him by saying that they marry without their choice but they will have to start their married life. Then Raavi says that what she should do because always Rishita doubts her regarding Dev which is not appropriate. Meanwhile, she mentions that it better that Rishita came at the correct time and stops the marriage. Because after the wedding they do not survive their life well, becauseShiva is real in front of her or behind her.

After that, Police officers interrupt Suman while going to the mansion by saying that there is blockage so they can not go ahead. Then Prafulla says that how can they close the road but Suman says to Driver that it’s better that he takes them back to the hotel. On another side, Krish keeps on looking at Guatum, and he asks that does he feels hungry or thirsty. But he does not reply than Gautum says he is asking something, so please reply and he says yes he is feeling hungry.

Then Gautum asks him that does he feel lonely but he refuses and says it’s not like this and says that his life has become overwhelming. Then Gautum says it seems that he is in love with someone, which is not appropriate as per his age. Dev says that he should look at his condition that at what type of situation a person would have to face in love. Shiva says that he is not mature enough so there is a lack of chances to make him understand love.

Then Krish asks them that why they are smiling did they forget that they both are married. On the other hand, Suman reaches back to the hotel along with Prafulla and she does not see her bag meanwhile, starts rebuking the driver for that. Later she says to Anita that please find her bag and Suman thinks she git stuck with them, it's better that she stays at her home.