Watch: Pat Cummins’ ‘absolutely sensational’ catch leaves Pakistan batter Azhar Ali, commentator in disbelief | Cricket

Australia made a spectacular comeback in the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan on Wednesday in the final session of the third day, taking seven wickets in 20 runs to bowl the hosts out for 268 in the first innings. Australia took a 123-run lead and ended the third day with 11 runs in three overs for no loss. It all started with a heroic effort from captain Pat Cummins, however, which ended with five wickets in the innings.

Read also: “They don’t have an impressive player. I doubt they will win the trophy’: Gavaskar names IPL team ‘very little…