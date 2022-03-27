WATCH: Paul Gascoigne scores brilliant goal for Rangers in 3-2 loss to World Legends

Paul Gascoigne scored a hilarious goal for Rangers in their 3-2 loss to World Legends XI at Ibrox on Saturday.

The likes of Jörg Albertz, Ronald de Boer, Barry Ferguson and current Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronkhorst stood alongside the Rest of the World team in a charity clash for the Scottish side that included iconic figures such as Luis Figo, Claude Meckley and Gheorghe Hagi.

The crowd was treated to plenty of Golmouth action during the game, but the biggest excitement for former England Tottenham and Rangers midfielder Gascoigne came when he came late from the bench to score with a completely wrong shot, Although with a little help from the cons.

WATCH: Gaza’s Hilarious Goal For Rangers Legends Team

