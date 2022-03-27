Watch Paul Gascoigne’s special moments in the Rangers Legends match

Paul Gascoigne created this special moment in Ibrox at today’s Weekend of Legends event.

A star-studded World Legends side, led by Luis Figo, claimed victory in celebration, but the greatest excitement was reserved for Gaza upon returning to Ibrox.

In the final five minutes of the match, legendary player Geordi took a 3-1 lead in a friendly with World Legends.

But Gascoigne pulled back a goal for Rangers Legends’ selection in an emotional moment at Ibrox.

Spaniard Nacho Novo bowled a ball across the box to Gaza, who thwarted his first attempt.

But, after making a second attempt inside the box, he scored the ball into the bottom corner of David James.

Celebrate wild on both the pitch and the stands as both sets of players…