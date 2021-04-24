ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Pogaru Kannada Movie In Hindi Dubbed (WTP) World Television Premiere On Colors Cineplex

Avatar
By
Posted on
Watch Pogaru Kannada Movie In Hindi Dubbed (WTP) World Television Premiere On Colors Cineplex

Probably the most awaiting Kannada language movie “Pogaru” is able to amaze its audiences with its World Tv Premiere on Sunday twenty fifth April 2021. The audiences are keenly ready to look at this movie on their tv screens. The movie will certainly present you every kind of leisure which you might be ready to make your Sunday right into a Funday. After an enormous assortment in theaters, the movie is able to scramble on the tv screens. As your entire nation is sitting at their houses because of the lockdown this movie is the best choice for them for leisure functions on weekends.

Pogaru In Hindi Dubbed World Tv Premiere

Now you should be questioning on which channel the movie goes to premiere and what this movie is definitely about and who’s performing on this movie. To know the solutions to all these questions simply learn your entire article. Begins with the small print of the star forged:-

  • Dhruva Sarja
  • Dhananjay
  • Rashmika Mandanna
  • Sampath Raj

The movie is directed and written by Nanda Kishore and the producer is B.Okay. Gangadhar and music composer is Chandan Shetty. The style of the movie motion drama which suggests all of the motion lovers will love this movie and a whole lot of combat sequences might be seen on this movie. The movie can also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. The movie might be telecasted on Colours Cineplex at 12 PM which suggests tomorrow you’ll watch this movie in your TV screens. The movie was theatrically launched in theaters on nineteenth February 2021 and the Tamil Model was additionally aired on the OTT platform on twenty sixth March 2021.

The movie was collected Rs. 21 crores inside 2 days after its launch and inside 6 days the movie was collected Rs. 45 Crores however the movie was not that profitable within the state of Tamil Nadu. The movie is transferring round Shiva who’s an area hoodlum who didn’t concern something and at all times within the help of the general public and attributable to this he will get a whole lot of help and affection from them and he at all times raised his voice in opposition to injustice. To know the additional story the viewers want to look at this movie on their tv screens so seize the distant of your TV and sit along with your popcorn bucket. The movie “Pogaru”  WTO might be aired on Colours Cineplex at 12 PM on twenty fifth April 2021 and keep tuned with us for extra such updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
54
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
51
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
48
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top