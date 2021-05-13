ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Pottum Pogattume Song (2021) | Arjun Das | Lavanya Tripathi

On the film front, actor Arjun Das currently works in Vasantha Balan’s untitled movie. It is presented by Think Music. Download Pottum Pogattume song full video on Think Music YouTube Channel.

Pottum Pogattume song mp3 was released on many music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Amazon Music, Gaana, Wynk, Hungama, Raaga, iTunes, YT Music, Resso. On the same day, the music video for the song was released through YouTube.

Check out the funny conversation that roped Arjun Das for Pottum Pogattume

Pottum Pogattume Video

Pottum Pogattume First Look Poster

Take a look of stunning poster from Pottum Pogattume song featuring Arjun Das

Pottum Pogattume Lyrics

Pottum Pogattume Download

Download Pottum Pogattume song on Spotify, Wynk, Gaana

Download Pottum Pogattume song on JioSaavn

Free Download Pottum PogattumeMp3 Song on Resso

Download Free Pottum Pogattume Song on iTunes

Pottum Pogattume song download on Amazon Music

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to download songs only from official sources like Youtube, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana, and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t support or use pirated websites like Masstamilan, Lyricsdon, Starmusiq, Isaimini, Tamilplay to stream and download songs.

Pottum Pogattume Track Details

Album: Pottum Pogattume
Genre: Fusion
Cast: Arjun Das & Lavanya Tripathi
Lyricist: Vishnu Edavan
Music & Vocals: Sathyajit Ravi and Jen Martin
Direction: Logi vignesh
Presents: Think Music
Year of Released: 2021

