Watch Prabha Ki Diary S2 Honeymoon Special Ullu Web Series Online, Cast & Actress Name & Wiki – trendykendy

Watch Prabha Ki Diary S2 Honeymoon Special Ullu new web series on 30th March 2021 on the Ullu app. The series feature Pamela Mondal in a pivot role along with other popular actors. Ullu is one of the most-watched OTT platforms that streams several bold web series and Prabha Ki Diary is one of them. Here is the Prabha Ki Diary season 2 web series cast actress name, trailer, watch online.

Prabha Ki Diary 2 Honeymoon Special Web Series Story

The honeymoon special series of Prabha Ki Diary is revolving around the married couple who celebrated their marriage and go for their honeymoon but the wife caught her husband with some other girl. It will be interesting to watch what will happen in between them.

Producers have released the trailer on their social handle with a lot of other details and information. Viewers can watch the trailer for a glimpse of the latest Ullu web series. Also, the series will be released in multiple languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and several others.

Watch Prabha Ki Diary S2 Honeymoon Special Cast

Makers have not released the star cast name yet. We will soon update the names on this page.

Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special Release Date

The series will be stream on 30th March 2021 on the official Ullu app and website. Viewers can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple.

