Watch PSV and Feyenoord live in the Conference League quarter-finals

Watch Live Conference League Leicester City – PSV & Feyenoord – Slavia Prague
Thursday 7 April PSV and Feyenoord are back in the UEFA Europa Conference League. The first round of the quarterfinals are scheduled for tonight. PSV will face Leicester City and Feyenoord will play against Slavia Prague at home.
Follow the steps below to watch the matches live a vpnThis is how I watch you conference league quarterfinals from overseas:
- Subscribe to a reliable VPN provider. We recommend NordVPN in this case.
- Download the VPN software and install it on your device.
- Open the app, log in and connect to the Dutch server. This way you can see both the duals from everywhere.
- Go to the livestream of NLZIET, KIJK.nl or, for example, Ziggo GO.
- Enjoy an exciting evening of European Football!
Read the full article to know more about the two duets. Feyenoord – Slavia Prague Begins 6.45 pm,
