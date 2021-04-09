LATEST

Watch: Rahul Dravid surprises Virat Kohli with his unseen ‘angry’ side in new advertisement | Off the field News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Watch: Rahul Dravid surprises Virat Kohli with his unseen 'angry' side in new advertisement | Off the field News - Times of India » todayssnews
NEW DELHI: Former India batsman Rahul Dravid has surprised many including current skipper Virat kohli with his never-seen-before angry side.
Featuring in an ad, Dravid can be seen shouting at others from his car and even saying “Indiranagar ka gunda hun main”.
Dravid featured in an ad for CRED, a Bangalore-based credit card bill payment platform. In the ad, shared by Kohli on Twitter, actor Jim Sarbh can be seen saying: “When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues.”

Later, Dravid appears in the ad, shouting at everyone from his car and even breaking the side-mirror of a car standing next to him with his bat before getting out of the car’s rooftop and shouting “Indiranagar ka gunda hun main.”
Commenting on the ad, India skipper Kohli wrote: “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai.”
Meanwhile, Kohli is preparing for the opening game of IPL season 14 as his team Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Friday.
Kohli said he expects a great game against the defending champions and added that the side will focus on their skills and strength. “I truly believe that we have to focus on our skills and our strengths as a side. Mumbai, obviously, is a champion team they know how to win this competition, we know the strength of their team so if focus too much on that then we are not gonna focus on what we can do.
“At the end of the day, you are playing cricket which is played on the day in the moment and you could be better than any other guy in the world at that moment,” Kohli said in a video posted by the RCB on their official Twitter handle.
“Coming up against Mumbai is always an exciting challenge. Last year, we had two exciting games and we won one and they won the second one which was obviously close and they came through because they have such a strong team. The first one was a cliff-hanger as well big scores and Super Over. We expect a great game to start off the IPL. I can’t think of a more exciting or highly skilled intense game to start off the IPL,” he added.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
805
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
805
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
783
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
759
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
751
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
748
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
696
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
695
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
639
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
637
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top