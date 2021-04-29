Watch Ramyug Movie Streaming Online On Mx Player Check Star Cast Release date & Trailer

Ramyug has been directed by Kunal Kohli and is all set to be released on may 6th 2021, the series is starring Akshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ohja, Diganth Manchale, Kabir Duhan Singh and Vivan Bhathena. The genre is about drama and thriller and the story and screenplay has been done by Kamlesh Pandey, the music has been given by Sandeep Shirodkar, the lyrics has been given by Aman Akshar.

The movie has been awaited by the fans for a long time as the star cast seems to be phenomenal and a lot of production has went through to make the show look this good as it has been seen in the trailer and by the looks of it, it seems like that the series has went through a lot of VFX polishing as the scenes are looking pretty engaging and the locations that they have shot on are looking stunning, the actors have really went through a lot of work on their particular looks and are also looking like they have done justice to the given roles that have been assigned with as pulling off these roles is never going to be easy for even a veteran actor and people can say that the role has been studied properly so many times as there have been so many biopics about the same but that is the biggest obstacle for the actors as they have to come up with their prime performances to make it a hit series and stakes are also high as the director is a veteran director and people have expectations from him which he needs to fulfill with his movies and this time he has made a series which is going to be really important for him as a director as this is going to be his first time doing a series and we hope that the new venture that he has went on goes to do wonders for him and the series.

Even the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is going to be part of the series as he is going to be the narrator of the epic Ramayana which just shows that the series has went through some serious work and is going to be epic as even the actors are very experienced as most of them have been working in the industry for the longest time.

The trailer looks stunning and the cinematography has left the people awestruck and even the dialogues have been thought of properly, even though everyone knows the epic story, it is still going to give you goosebumps.