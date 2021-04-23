LATEST

Watch Ramyug Web Series On MX Player (2021): Episodes | Release Date

Ramyug MX player

Watch Ramyug Sequence On-line (2021): Ramyug is an upcoming fantasy sequence that streams on-line on MX Participant. The digital streaming platform MX participant took it to social media on April 19, 2021, by saying a brand new sequence “Ramyug”. This new sequence is from an adaptation of the epic Ramayana and it’s directed by “Hum Tum” Fame Kunal Kholi.

Bollywood celebrity Amitabh Bachchan launches the teaser video that includes Tisca Chopra, Vivan Bhatena, and Diganth Manchale. The music and soundtracks are composed by Rahul Sharma. The viewers can stream the sequence on the official MX participant app which is offered for each Android and iOS. Obtain Ramyug sequence on MX Participant app.

Ramyug Internet Sequence Teaser

Watch the most recent teaser video of MX participant net sequence Ramyug,

Ramyug Sequence Forged

Right here is the primary solid record of MX Participant Ramyug Internet Sequence,

  • Tisca Chopra
  • Lengthy stay Bhatena
  • Diganth manchale
  • Aishwarya Ojha

Ramyug Sequence Full Particulars

Sequence Identify: Ramyug
Style: Epic Drama
Vocals: Amitab Bachchan
That includes: Ustad Zakir Hussain
Music: Rahul Sharma
Streaming Platform: MX Participant
Language: Hindi
Launch Date: But to be up to date

