Watch Rang De Prema Episode (28-03-2021) Holi Special Event Performances Zee Telugu

Again, the occasion of the most prominent festival is just one of the ways to entertain all the people. Yes, we are talking about Holi because recently the festival will be coming to give many fabulous moments to all the people across the country. Now, the television channel Zee Telugu is all set to air Holi Special Event Rang De Prema to entertain all the people. Every time, the Holi Festival coming with lots of exuberance and excitement that make every single moment completely unforgettable. Now, the immense show to give you the power pack of entertainment is all set to air on Zee Telugu.

The show will be showing many VIBGYOR-themed performances from your favourite couples. On the other hand, Nithiin The anchors of the show are very superb and talented named Shyamala and Ravi. Everyone knows that all the people are very eagerly waiting for the episode and they want to watch the outstanding performances of the stars. Shayam and Ravi the duet will totally create a brilliant scenario in which all the people will get the genuine performance of the duet. The entire evening of Rang De Prema will be fade without these two energetic performers.

Through social media, we get many glimpses that give lots of fun moments to the entire audience. The promo shows the dance performances and the journey from the beginning to the end with playing Holi on the stage. So, the promo will be extremely genuine and engaging the audience to watch the entire show. If we talk about the splendid performances from the ladies side then Meghana Lokesh, Pooja Murthy and more heat up the stage by showing their sensational form on the stage. Now, a very huge number of people waiting for the show to watch the performance of the stars.

It is clear that all the stars are very superb in performing their massive acts on the stage to amuse the entire fanbase. Many prominent and popular stars giving their outstanding and brilliant performances to make the night very beautiful and special for the audience. Rang De Prema will be airing on Zee Telugu at 6 PM on 28th March 2021, Sunday. The entire show will be Holi Special Event that only organized to entertain all the people across the country. You just need to wait for a while to watch the complete show on the television.