Getty Images



Well, you don’t see it every night. On Saturday, the Raptors game against the Indiana Pacers at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto was delayed after a speaker caught fire. As a result all the fans present were asked to vacate the arena. According to Raptors public address announcer Herbie Kuhn, the evacuation was precautionary, as there was no immediate risk to fans in the arena.

In the second quarter of the stagnation occurred …