[Watch] Ravi Bishnoi Produces A Brilliant Direct-Hit To Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Lucknow Super Giants are playing against the Chennai Super Kings in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Chennai Super Kings were stuck with an early blow in the innings.

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for just 1 run off four deliveries. In the third over, Ravi Bishoni’s direct hit sent the right-hander back in the hut. Gaikwad was wandering out of the crease, after being hit on the pad by Andrew Tye.

A huge lbw appeal was turned down by the umpire. However, Ravi Bishnoi, who was at a backward point, hit the stumps, as Gaikwad was well short of his crease.

The Chennai Super Kings were reduced to 28 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Watch Ravi Bishnoi’s brilliant direct-hit here:

Earlier in the match, Lucknow Super…