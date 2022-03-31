Watch – Ravi Bishnoi’s Rocket Throw Sends Back Ruturaj Gaikwad For 1 In IPL 2022 Match 7

Young Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad got run-out in the 7th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, March 31.

Chennai Super Kings, while batting first, were off to a flying start as the veteran batter Robin Uthappa smashed amazing boundaries in the first few overs. Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan leaked 14 runs in his first over and Dushmantha Chameera gave away 12 runs in his first over.

Meanwhile, in the third over, which was bowled by Andrew Tye, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad got run-out after scoring only 1 run of 4 balls. Notably, this was his second consecutive failure in the Indian Premier League 2022.