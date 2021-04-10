Watch!! Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Free Stream Reddit: 2021 El-Clasico – Film Daily

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream: How to El Clasico 2021 the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid this Sunday for the much-anticipated El Clasico, which headlines La Liga 2020-21’s match week 30.

The result of the upcoming The classic may have serious implications in this year’s La Liga title race. Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live in India.

While Atletico Madrid was running away with the title in the early part of the season, Diego Simeone’s men seem to have lost the plot since the turn of the year.

Though Atletico still leads the La Liga points table with 66 points, Barcelona with 65 and Real Madrid with 63 are hot on their heels.

The upcoming competition between Real Madrid and Barcelona is going to take place on 10th April 2021 (Sunday). The venue at which both the teams will start this combat is Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, Madrid.

As per different time standards, the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will kick-start at 3 PM ET, 2 PM CT, 1 PM MT, 12 PM PT, and 12:30 AM IST.

Both the Spanish giants have improved considerably after a slow start and are making a late play for the title. Engaged in a tight title race, Sunday’s El Clasico will be a virtual six-pointer and whoever wins it will gain significant ground in their quest for the La Liga title.

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid will go into the crunch tie with some serious defensive concerns. Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos is still out injured while the other first-choice center back Raphael Varane has been ruled out after testing positive for COVID earlier this week.

If teams are level on points in LaLiga come the end of the season, head-to-head record – not goal difference – decides the title, which makes this Clasico potentially decisive.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Where to Watch?

In the US, the upcoming Round 30 match of the ongoing tournament La Liga 2020-21 is going to be played between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday.

This combat is going to be aired by Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as beIN SPORTS in the United States. Viewers can access the live broadcast from these channels.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is scheduled for an 8 pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The match will be held behind closed doors at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium is undergoing renovation works, so Real’s reserve stadium is serving as their home base given no fans can attend during the coronavirus pandemic.

Koeman and Zidane face off

Where to watch El Clasico

UK viewers will be able to watch El Clasico on TV and live stream online on LaLigaTV, available from £6.99 a month via Premier Sports and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona team news

Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos is still out with a calf problem along with Dani Carvajal, but Eden Hazard could return – most likely as a sub.

As for Barca, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are doubts but should feature, while Philipp Coutinho and Ansu Fati are both out.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona predicted lineups

Real XI: Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Barcelona XI: ter Stegen; Mingueza, De Jong, Lenglet; Dest, Pedri, Busquets, Alba; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

With so much at stake, both teams will fancy their chances of exposing defensive weaknesses. Real exploited a static Liverpool defense in midweek and Barca will have to be wary of pace in behind on the flanks, while Los Blancos will, as ever, have to find a way to stop the genius that is Messi. Expect goals.

2-2 draw.

The Classic memories

Real Madrid vs Barcelona head to head (h2h) results

Real wins: 97

Draws: 52

Barcelona wins: 96

Last meeting: Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid (24/10/2020)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona odds and betting tips

Messi to score 2 or more: 7/2

Barcelona captain Gerard Pique is also nearing a return after a long injury layoff but it’s unlikely that coach Ronald Koeman will risk putting the Spaniard in straight away in a big match.

The back three consisting of Frenkie de Jong, Clément Lenglet, and Óscar Mingueza have worked well for the Catalans in recent games and Koeman is likely to rely on the unlikely trio to snuff out the threat from Madrid’s Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, and Marco Asensio.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona resume their bitter rivalry in what promises to be one of the biggest El Clasico battles in years.

The Spanish title race is tight with nine games to go: Atletico Madrid sits top on 66 points, with Ronald Koeman’s Barca a point behind in second and Zinedine Zidane’s Real just three off Diego Simeone’s leaders in third.

Final Word

LaLiga glory seemed beyond Real and Barca earlier this season, but Atletico’s inability to close things out has allowed the two Clasico rivals to hunt them down.