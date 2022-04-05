WATCH: Remco Evanpoel rolls out the red carpet for Julian Alaphilippe’s first win of the season. Basque Country Tour 2022

Four Spanish refugees chose Harepath from the start. Julen Amazqueta (Caja Rural – Seguros RGA), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), Ibai Azurmendi (Euscatel-Euscady) and Ebon Ruiz (Equipo Kern Pharma). Jumbo-Visma put the leading group within shot, their lead not exceeding five minutes.

Iban Ruiz had his eye on the mountain jersey, the Spaniard came twice

First to the top of the climb. As a result, he takes away the jersey from Ramco.

Evenpoel, who was the fastest on the climb yesterday in the opening time trial.

Jumbo-Visma controlled the match. The other teams kept their eyes wide open for a long time, until Julian Alaphilippe let his Wolfpack help. The four escapees looked like birds to the cat, but Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl quickly disappeared from the front.

In one particularly exciting final stage, the front runners seemed to break into each other

to fight. Five kilometers from the end they had more than a minute

initial lead. Mountain King Ruiz took advantage…