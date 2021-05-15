Watch Rocket Boys Series (2021) Episodes On Sony LIV

Watch Rocket Boys TV Series On Sony LIV (2021): Rocket Boys is the upcoming web series that streams on Sony LIV. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series features Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Radhakrishnan in the lead roles. He recently commenced the shoot of the new series Rocket Boys which comes under two giant production houses Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment. This New Series is based on the lives of scientists Homi Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai, and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. The cast also includes Regina Cassandra for the epic drama. The story is apparently during the period of 1938 and 1964 to emerge the Indian nation in the field of space and atomic energy programs.

Rocket Boys 2021 Full Details Director Nikkhil Advani Producer Roy Kapoor Genre Documentary Script writer Nikkhil Advani Cast Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Radhakrishnan Music Yet to be updated Production Company Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment Release date 2021 Language Hindi Rocket Boys Cast Here is the main cast list of Sony LIV Rocket Boys, Ishwak Singh as Vikram Sarabhai

Jim Sarbh as Homi Jehangir Bhabha

Arjun Radhakrishnan as APJ Abdul Kalam

Queen Cassandra Rocket Boys 2021 Trailer The trailer vidoe of Sony LIV Rocket Boys web series will be updated soon.

