day one of masters is in the books.

NorthStar Bets host and veteran sports broadcaster Rod Black was joined by Canadian pro golfer Ian Leggett to talk about the opening round at Augusta National. They discuss Tiger Woods, Scotty Scheffler, Corey Connors, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith’s hair, and more.

Canadian sports announcer Rod Black is a contributing columnist for The Independent. Follow him on Twitter: @RodBlackTV

