WATCH: Ross Taylor bids emotional goodbye to cricket, receives guard of honour; Kohli, Dravid extend wishes | Cricket

Ross Taylor’s cricketing chapter as a player will come to an end on Monday as the veteran Kiwi cricketer is playing his final match against The Netherlands at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Ahead of the clash, the 38-year-old failed to control his emotions when players from both the sides arrived at the center for the pre-match rituals. He was also accompanied with his three children – Mackenzie, Jonty, and Adelaide.

Following the rituals, Martin Guptill was seen consoling the veteran cricketer. Meanwhile, Taylor’s wife Victoria, and his extended family were also present at the venue.

He also received a special guard of honour by the opposition players when he walked out to bat…