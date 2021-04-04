Watch Rowdy Rakshak (Kaappaan) Hindi Dubbed Movie World Television Premiere On Zee Cinema

The most appreciated south action thriller “Rowdy Rakshak ” is going to be telecasted on television. Keep your curiosity level high as the film is actually gonna make you entertain a lot with its interesting and exciting story. The enthusiast or lovers of the south films are gonna be happy as the film is going to be premiered in the Hindi language. The lead roles in the film have done an admirable job. And audience appreciated their work just after the release.

Watch Rowdy Rakshak World Television Premiere In Hindi Dubbed

The lead starters in the action thriller are Suriya and Mohanlal. While we will also going to see Arya, Boman Irani, and Sayyeshaa as the support roles in the film. Rowdy Raksahk the directorial of KV Ananad is based on the life of a man who fights for the people. The film revolves around the life of an agent “Suriya” who has to protect the life of the prime minister but gets assassinated. And his life wasn’t normal at all as he has to run here there so that he can protect Mohanlal’s life. He will be seen fighting to the goons.

Date and streaming platform of World Television Premier of the thriller Rowdy Rakshak:-

The world television premiere of the film is on 3rd April 2021 at 8:00 pm on Saturday. Rowdy Raksahk will be telecasting on Zee Cinema Channel. This news is creating a buzz on social media and on television too. Makers of the film decide on the WTP of the thriller when they noticed that it is highly appreciated by the audience. The Indian youths are big fans of south Indian films. Because it consists of lot s of action which pushes their curiosity ti to watch the Hindi dubbed South Indian films. The Hindi dubbed version of the film is releasing on Zee Cinema Channel.

Trailer of the film “Rowdy Rakshak”:-

The trailer is 10 seconds long in which we can see renowned politicians use it to motivate his assassination by saying “They all are the real heroes”. His words keep them motivated and they use to work on executing the plan. And they have unity between them.