Watch Sardar Ka Grandson Movie on Netflix: Cast | Songs| Trailer | Release Date

Sardar Ka Grandson: The much-awaited household entertainer drama that includes Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, John Abraham, and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles hitting your own home screens on Could 18, 2021. The film is directed by Kaashvie Nair and collectively produced by Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham with the affiliation of T-Sequence Movies, Emmay Leisure & JA Leisure. The movie was about to premiere on Netflix on Could 18, 2021.
The candy story talks about some relationships and multi-generational household bonds. A faithful grandson’s mission to reunite his ailing grandmother along with her ancestral dwelling turns into a sophisticated, comedian cross-border affair and it’s so keen to observe the movie for the Arjun Kapoor’s dialogue “It’ll not be a homecoming, now the house is coming”.
Watch Sardar Ka Grandson Film on Netflix from Could 18, 2021. It’s not the primary time the digital platforms launch the film on-line. A few of its fashionable releases on Netflix are Madam Chief Minister, Indoo Ki Jawani, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Lady, Ginny Weds Sunny, Raat Akeli Hai, Class of ’83, and Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Loopy. Amid the Covid pandemic, the theatre launch film is about to hit on a digital platform to achieve each fan and viewers.
Sardar Ka Gradson Film Particulars
|Director
|Kaashvie Nair
|Producer
|Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, John Abraham and extra
|Style
|Comedy Romantic
|Script author
|Anuja chauhan
|Starring
|Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, and extra
|Music
|But to be up to date
|Editor
|But to be up to date
|Cinematographer
|But to be up to date
|Manufacturing Firm
|T-Sequence Movies, Emmay Leisure & JA Leisure.
|Launch date
|Could 18, 2021
|Language
|Hindi
Sardar Ka Grandson Forged Particulars
- Arjun Kapoor
- Rakul Preet Singh
- Neena Gupta
- John Abraham
- Aditi Rao Hydari
- Soni Razdan
- Kumud mishra
- Kanwaljit Singh |
- Divya Seth,
Sardar Ka Grandson Official Trailer
Sardar Ka Gradson Songs
