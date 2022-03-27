WATCH: Schumacher reflects on 33rd Jeddah qualifying crash after being out of Saudi Arabia GP

Mick Schumacher suffered a high-impact, 33G crash qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – the German driver declared himself healthy after a hospital check-up before the Jeddah race on Sunday to discuss the shunt.

After exiting Q1, Schumacher was on a hot lap in Q2 when he closed the curves at Turn 10, slammed into the wall and slid down the track before coming to rest.

Schumacher was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary check-up – while Haas later confirmed that the German would not start the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, his VF-22 was heavily damaged under the impact.

But while talking to the media on Sunday afternoon…