Watch Shaadi Mubarak Telugu Movie (WTP) World Television Premiere On Zee Telugu

If you’re fearful that this lockdown has stolen leisure out of your life then you’re flawed. Sure, the channels of tv are able to hold their viewers entertain as a lot as they will by releasing quite a few thrillers on the upcoming weekend. As everyone knows that that is the pandemic time which is tough for all of us and we’re getting bore in the home. So, tv is right here to maintain us entertained. A Telugu wedding ceremony thriller “Shaadi Mubarak” is ready to be sir on Tv.

The world Tv Premier of “Shaadi Mubarak” is scheduled to be aired on twenty fifth April 2021 at 12 pm on Zee Telugu. Nicely, this can even show you how to to take care of social distancing and to maintain the viewers entertained and engaged with their channel. The movie is gonna be jammed up with Romance and Comedy which will probably be extremely appreciated by the viewers because it was even be cherished on its launched. The movie is directed by Padmari and likewise a scriptwriter of the romantic thriller.

The movie has been produced by Dil Raju and Shirish. As per the sources, the movie has been rated .1 out of 10, I feel this isn’t dangerous even we will say a very good response it receives from the viewers. The story of the film is fascinating to look at whereas it is going to additionally going to maintain you snicker rather a lot, because it included many comedy sequences.  The viewers can benefit from the movie of their house together with their households and family members by having a bowl of popcorns and luxuriate in the whole movie.

The movie was launched on March 5, 2021, and acquired numerous optimistic evaluations whereas the principle leads of the movie have been extremely appreciated by the viewers because the chemistry of each the actors are superb and giving justice to the characters which they have been carried within the movie. The complete forged within the movie contains Sagar R.Okay. Naidu as Madhav Sunnipenta, Aditi Myakal as, Bhagyamathi, Rajshri Nair, Drishya Ragunath, Adithi, Banerjee, Bhadram, Ajay Ghosh, Latha, and Madhunandan.

The story of the movie revolves round a boy who’s discovering real love for himself however caught between the alternatives of three ladies. Later he traps within the love triangle and the woman he falls in love with may not prepared t get to marry him. Therefore to know what occurs subsequent watch the complete film on the Zee Telugu channel on twenty fifth April 2021.

