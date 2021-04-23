Watch Shaadi Mubarak World Television Premiere (WTP) on ZEE Telugu Check Date Time Details

LATEST

Avatar
By
Posted on
Shaadi Mubarak World Television Premiere (WTP) on ZEE Telugu

Zee Telegu the king amongst entertaining television channels has going to convey a singular present identify as Shaadi Mubarak. The upcoming present Shaadi Mubarak will promote Sagar RK Naidu’s face because the lead actor. Are you aware? you going to be witnessed of this World Tv Premiere of Shaadi Mubarak. The telecast will happen on April 25, 2021. In case you are curious to learn about this present then keep right here until the final work as a result of many issues stay to discover the small print.

Shaadi Mubarak is directed by Padmasri and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, the movie options Sagar and Drishya Raghunath because the leads. Whereas on the opposite aspect, Madhav Sunnipenta (Sagar RK Naidu) might be in focus character within the story as a result of as per the small print he’ll seem as the person who returns to India from Australia in quest of the proper bride.

There are few names because the forged and sufficient to make this present exceptional in historical past. The Solid & Crew consists of the identify of Satyabhama (Drishya Raghunath), Sunnipenta (Sagar RK Naidu), Padmasri, Dil Raju and Shirish.

The story is all about when a person hires a wedding bureau that arranges three match-making dates for him with ladies from three completely different backgrounds. Scenario turns into fascinating when the wedding bureau arranges a gathering and he sends his daughter to present firm to him on these dates. The wedding bureau proprietor’s daughter Thupakula Satyabhama (Drishya Raghunath) and Sagar RK Naidu get closure in these journeys however future has deliberate for one thing distinctive for each of them.

Zee Telugu Shaadi Mubarak’s world tv premiere is all set to entertain all of the followers this April 25, 2021. You may watch it dwell on Zee Telehu in addition to the net platform additionally. As per the small print it is going to be telecast om 12 PM. The Subscriber of Zee Telegu might be eligible to benefit from the dwell present on their screens at their residence on this amid Covid scenario.

