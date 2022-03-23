Watch.. Sherine Abdel Wahab’s two daughters surprise their mother on Mother’s Day

Hana and Mariam, the daughters of the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, celebrated Mother’s Day in a family atmosphere, with their mother, where they prepared a special decoration inside the house, and brought a cake and bouquets of flowers for their mother.

May God protect you, O light of my eyes, Mary and here, may God make me happy with you as you made me happy yesterday with your love ❤️…

Couldn’t be more happy with the amount of love felt yesterday. Love you Maryam and Hana pic.twitter.com/A8DohEjaYB …