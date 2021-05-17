Watch Sherni Movie (2021) Online On Amazon Prime Video

WATCH SHERNI MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Sherni Hindi movie was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Amit Masurkar. It was presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. Stay tuned with Newsbugz for Sherni movie cast, trailer, release date, and review.

Sherni Hindi Movie Full Details

Check out the complete details of Vidya Balan’s Sherni film 2021,

Name: Sherni (2021)

Director: Amit Masurkar

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Amit Masurkar

Streaming Date: June 2021

Online Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Lead Cast: Vidya Balan