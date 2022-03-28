WATCH: Shubman Gill plucks ‘catch of the tournament’ in IPL match vs Super Giants; Gujarat Titans dedicate special post | Cricket

Playing his first match for Gujarat Titans, 22-year-old Shubman Gill produced a moment of brilliance against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The youngster showcased excellent athleticism as he ran backwards to complete a superb catch, bringing an end Evin Lewis’ stay in the middle.

The incident took place in the third delivery of the fourth over bowled by Varun Aaron, when Lewis tried to smack him towards the on-side. The shot was well connected and was landing safely in the deep.

However, Gill who was fielding at mid-wicket at that point, had some other plans. He chased the ball backwards and completed an excellent catch after covering a good amount of ground.

Soon after his…