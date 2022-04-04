Watch Silk Sonic’s 2022 Grammys performance – The Hollywood Reporter

Silk Sonic got off to a hot start during its opening performance at the 2022 Grammys.
The R&B duo featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson.Pak took the crowd to their feet with “777”, a track from their debut studio album. An Evening with the Silk Sonic, The pair’s scintillating performances brought to mind classic Las Vegas characteristics, noting the number seven between the song, a key mark for the gambler, in addition to the musicians’ shimmering outfits, featuring card-inspired hearts, spades, diamonds and playing clubs. Included.
“We’ll tell you this one and only one time, Vegas: Rise up,” Mars instructed at one point during the number. “Las Vegas, We Hot… Silk Sonic, We Hot.”
Host Trevor Noah was clearly impressed by the smoldering performance.
