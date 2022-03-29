WATCH: Socceros suffer thin defeat to Saudi Arabia

Despite creating some solid chances, the Socceroos suffered a minor 1-0 defeat in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

Graham Arnold made several changes from the clash with Japan on Thursday as Bruno Fornaroli and Nathaniel Atkinson opened for Australia, while Nick D’Agostino opened the Socceros in the second half.

After putting up a lot of pressure in the first half, Martin Boyle thought he had scored his sixth goal at Green and Gold, but the Scottish-born Australian was eventually ruled out a bit in the build-up.

The hosts struck the first with a penalty in the 64th minute as Salem al-Dawsari sent Matty Ryan wrongfully from 12 yards to give the Green Falcons the lead.

Fornaroli and Atkinson both impressed with their international debuts…