Watch Start Music Season 2 (Cook With Comali Team) Full Episode

The newest episode of Begin Music Season 2 can have the Cook dinner with Comali 2 Crew for this week. It’s a musical sport present hosted by Priyanka Deshpande. Begin Music 2 shall be telecasted each weekend Sunday at 7:30 PM. Cook dinner with Comali 2 is among the blockbuster cookery present that ends final week on 14 April 2021. Begin Music season 2 has introduced out many television stars and film celebrities for its present. This time the channels TRP shall be elevated due to the CWC workforce. The workforce has a separate fan base for his or her leisure.

Baba Baskar, Kani (Cook dinner With Comali 2 Winner), Ashwin Kumar (Cook dinner With Comali 2 Runner), Venkatesh Bhat, Shakeela (Cook dinner With Comali 2 Runner), Madurai Muthu shall be taking part in Begin Music season 2.

The primary promo of the episode was launched and creates a lot hype. The 41 seconds video reveals Kani teasing a Baba Grasp and he will get tensed for utilizing the phrase “Asingam”. The promo ends with a struggle between Kani and Baba Baskar. Let’s watch for the Star Music 2 full episode.

Promo

Right here is the most recent promo video of Begin Music that includes Cook dinner With Comali Crew Baba Baskar, Kani, Ashwin, Shakeela, Madurai Muthu and Venkatesh Bhat.

