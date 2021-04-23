Watch Story 9 Months Ki Today’s Episode April 23rd 2021: Sarangdhar Worries About Alia







The latest episode of Story 9 Months Ki begins with the place you’ll watch that Sarangdhar is apprehensive on account of Alia’s lacking and in the meantime Elaichi tries to console him. By saying that there isn’t any have to assume extra about her, he says that she is pregnant and at any second she might have him. One woman says to Alia that make cow dung correctly as a result of by mistakenly she ruins that, she tries to present her cash however the woman doesn’t agree together with her in any respect. Then Sarangdhar comes there and says don’t worry he’ll educate her to make it correctly.

Then Bua Ji rebukes Brij Mohan and accuses him by saying that he’s chargeable for no matter is going on of their home. She says to Kamleshwar to name Lalla and he or she makes a name to him however he doesn’t get a hoop on account of an absence of alerts. Then Srangdhar and Alia come to their dwelling and get moist and everybody will get astonished after seeing them. Brij Mohan interrogates them by saying that why they left Elaichi and the place they went, then spontaneously Elaichi comes there crying.

After that, Alia mentions that it’s her fault as a result of she caught someplace and due to this fact she known as him to assist her. So she apologizes to them together with Sarangdhar in the meantime he says that there isn’t any have to apologize to them as a result of it’s not her fault. They each sneeze and Kamleshwar says that how they received it and he or she says to okay for boiled water Kusum. Then she brings ginger water for her in order that she will take a breath and do away with the cough.

Then Bua Ji tells Brij Mohan that she notices Sarangdhar that step by step he has fallen in love together with her, even she additionally has emotions for him. However Brij Mohan says that she has a objective below which she introduced him right here, however Bua Ji refuses to simply accept this and says that he doesn’t something. So there isn’t any want to consider no matter he’s saying to them however Brij Mohan says that Alia is their boss they usually know every and every thing of her, therefore he’s saying this.

In late-night, Alia wakes up and sits on the mattress and begins speaking to her little one and says that on account of their actions, she is unable to sleep. She thinks that also, she didn't take anybody's assist however now why she wants his assist, she takes a torch and begins coming downstairs as a result of the lights are off.