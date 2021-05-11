ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Sun Flower Web Series Full Episodes On ZEE5

Watch Sun Flower Web Series Full Episodes on ZEE5

Watch Sun Flower Series Online (2021): Sun Flower is the latest ZEE5 web series directed by Vikas Bhal along with Rahul Sengupta (co-director). It is a new dark comedy series that is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment in association with Good Co. The drama features comedian Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadha in pivot roles. The plot of the story revolves around a murder mystery based in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai. Watch all the episodes of the Sun Flower web series on ZEE5 platform from June 11, 2021.

