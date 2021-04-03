Watch Super Dancer Chapter 4 3rd April 2021 Today’s Episode: Dhvanit And Anshika Amaze Judges







The most fantabulous dance reality show on Sony called Super Dancer chapter 4 which is related to kids has released and showing the magic of enthusiastic dance performance which will make you feel effusive. All the contestants who are coming to the show have really extraordinary dance skills which mesmerize the audience along with the judges. In the show, we are getting to watch that everyone has a talent they only need to show that on the right platform and Super Dancer is giving them this.

So the upcoming episode of it will start where you would watch the sizzling performances on the best tracks, so one of the contestants who is Anshika Rajput has all the electric energy and stylish swag. She is about to show through tonight’s episode she will dance on “Pinga” Song which featured in the “Bjirao Mastani” movie her move seems adorable and she tries to impress all the judges to select her as a contestant of the Super Dancer Chapter 4 so that she can learn more and show herself best.

When Anshika starts performing she attracts judges with her movers and gradually they love to see her on the stage, she will get all the amazing comments from the judge’s panel. Her performance will fully be loaded with hip-hop moves with finesse all judges give her a standing ovation and they say that they did not even watch any performance like this because she shows her expression as well which liked by them a lot.

The show is based on a real talent and all the contestant has loaded with that, hence another contestant called Dhvanit comes on the stage with prompting. He will perform on the title track of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil movie he will show his commendable moves along with expression. When he will be performed meanwhile he shows some moves with his tongue, Neck and as a compliment, Shilpa Shetty says that “Nachpan Ka Tyohaar” has begun.

All the judges of the show who are Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor have the best knowledge regarding dance. Hence their judgment matters a lot for the contestants because after getting that they can improve their dancing skills so that they will show that in the future. Geeta Kapoor is one of the most popular choreographers in the industry and her judgment is totally fines and perfect for the contestants and they call her “Maa” So do not forget to watch it on Sony Television at 08:00 PM.