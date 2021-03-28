ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Super Dancer Chapter 4 Today's Episode 28th March 2021: Pari Tamang Amazes Judges In Auditions

Watch Super Dancer Chapter 4 Today's Episode 28th March 2021: Pari Tamang Amazes Judges In Auditions



The most awaited Dance reality show on Sony Television called Super Dancer Chapter 4 has launched by the makers on 27th March 2021. All the fans of the show are impatiently waiting for it and now their waiting has ended because the show has started to spread the magic of the dance, so tonight’s episode of it will be adorable because you will watch such an amazing and up to the next level talent, which will make your child enthusiastic and you would feel fantabulous as well.

Watch Super Dancer Chapter 4 Today's Episode 28th March 2021: Pari Tamang Amazes Judges In Auditions So in the recent episode of it, you would watch that a contestant who will come from the Arunachal Pradesh city named Kosam, will raise an important question in the show after his spectacular performance he will mesmerize judges through his dancing skills, and raise the question that he feels bad when someone calls him that he looks Chinese whenever he goes outside from the Arunachal, and Anurag Basu will encourage him and says that prove them that he can do everything and be an inspiration for them.

A lot of children are coming to the show who have an interest in the dance and everyone can watch that in India everyone has a talent, whether they are child or adults. All the contestants who are coming in the show really have an over-whelming talent through which they are showing themself best and prove that they are not inferior to someone. All the judges of the show also give their best judgment on the performance of them and their judgment matters a lot.

Another performer called Pari Tamang is ready to show her skills and set the stage on fire, she will perform on the song Main Udti Fira which featured in the Secret Superstar movie. She shows her elegant moves which makes all the judges shock and she will insist to judges for the saying that this type of talent they have never seen at all, and they say that this chapter of the Super Dancer is really blessed by the fantabulous performance and Shilpa gives her compliment that she looks like a Pari as her name.

The last season of it also was super hit and everyone knows that Rupsa won the show and she was too tiny than other contestants. According to the judges they said that they had a doubt about her selection but she proved them wrong with her hard-work and she made the show in her name, Even the judges also said in the last season that she is one of the finest contestants in the season and she will prove correct, so do not forget to watch it on Sony at 08:00 Pm. and for more updates stay connected with us

