Watch Switzerland Bengali Movie (WTP) World Television Premiere On Zee Bangla Cinema

For all the movie lovers who are eagerly waiting to make their weekend very interesting and exciting. So, here we are to tell you that the most prominent movie of 2020 is all set for its world television premiere. One of the most popular and entertaining channels Zee Bangla cinema has taken the responsibility to give its viewers a high dose of entertainment with the brand new movie titled “Switzerland”. The movie is scheduled for its World Television Premiere on 08 May 2021 at 6 PM. The movie has received a positive review from the audience on its theatrical release.

Watch Switzerland Bengali Movie World Television Premiere

The movie is helmed by Sauvik Kundu and produced by Jeet Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani. The movie is co-produced by Aditya Vikram Birla and Vivek Mohta. The editing and screenplay are Sujay Dutta Ray and Sauvik Kundu. The music of the movie is composed by Savvy. Dialogues of the movie are done by Shobha Kundu and Sandeep Bhattacharya, The movie is containing lots of talented and experienced actors who have performed magically and tremendously in the movie. The movie starring Abir Chatterjee Rukmini Mathur and many more these actors are going to amaze the netizen with their acting skills and performance.

The cast of the movie “Switzerland”

Biswanath Basu

Amrish Bhattacharyya

Abir Chatterjee as Shibbu

Sumedha Das

Rukmini maitra as Rumi

Arun Mukhopadhyay

Pratha Sengupta

Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Debasis Roy

If we talk about the plot of the story then the story moves around a middle-class family in which they are 4 members one couple and their two daughters. The family can only spend their money on local trips but one day the family decides that they will save money so that they can go to Switzerland on the trip. The movie contains a very interesting and relatable storyline from which the netizens can easily relate. The movie is going to be very interesting and everyone should watch the movie at least once.

Overall, the movie has a very good concept and message which connects the viewers to the movie. The movie has all actors who have worked in many hit movies and got an appreciation for their respected roles. The actors are very excited and curiously waiting to see the reaction of the netizens on the television. The makers are expecting that the netizens will give the same response to the movie like before when it released in the theatres. So we would like to tell you that the movies going to hit your television screen on May 09, 2021, at 6 PM. So, set your television screen on Zee Bangla cinema till then stay tuned with us for more updates.