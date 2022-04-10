WATCH: T Natarajan bamboozles Ruturaj Gaikwad with a magical delivery in SRH’s clash against CSK, Sports News

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan bowled an absolute jaffa to clean up Ruturaj Gaikwad in his side’s clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (April 09). Both sides looking for their first win of the season locked horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. CSK once again got off to a poor start after being put to bat first in the game.

After Washington Sundar drew the first blood for SRH by removing Robin Uthappa in the 4th over of CSK’s innings, Natarajan got rid of Gaikwad in the 6th over. The left-arm pacer bowled a brilliant inswinger which outfoxed Gaikwad and shattered his stumps as the CSK opener’s struggles continued in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Gaikwad, who was retained by CSK after bagging the Orange Cap for being the highest…