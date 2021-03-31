Watch the first trailer for the new ‘Star Wars’ series – FilmyOne.com

LATEST

The road to Star Wars Day is paved with midichlorians and great announcements. Yesterday we got that sweet Obi-Wan Kenobi cast photo. Today we get a new trailer for it The bad partyNo, not the weird cannibal movie from 2016. We’re talking about the spin-off of the Clone Wars animated series.

Scheduled for a May 4 release (Star Wars Day!), We had our first look at The bad party back in December 2020, when Lucasfilm released a teaser. Now it’s time for a full trailer, and the show looks great. Check it out below and we’ll discuss it afterwards.

Star Wars meet 80s TV

When that was the first time The bad party teaser dropped on December 10, 2020 – as part of Disney’s Investor Day – Jacob Oller’s Syfy Wire compared the show to the Star Wars version of The A-TeamLooking at the full trailer that just dropped it’s hard to argue with him. The bad party looks like more active than usual Star Wars frolic with [email protected] guys blow things up while joking left and right.

Not that there is anything wrong with that. The Star Wars universe is about so much more than just that The Force and the Jedi are calm and collected. It’s also about clones and shootings! The bad party follows the adventures of Clone Force 99 – a group of genetically mutated clone troopers first introduced in the final season of The Clone Wars

The members of Clone Force 99 have a little too much “personality” for Empire’s tastes, and their rebellious nature seems to be the element that gets the show’s main story going. The new The bad party trailer shows classic Star Wars baddie Grand Moff Tarkin officially calls Clone Force 99 enemies of the state. Let the wild chases and bombastic action scenes begin!

Fox Clone Five

You know what’s cool about cloning in an animated series? They can all be voiced by just one man! The five members of Clone Force 99 – Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair – are all brought to life by the vocal talent of veteran actor Dee Bradley Baker. Baker provided the votes for all supporting clone troopers The Clone Wars, in addition to voicing Captain Rex & Commander Cody.

Dee Bradley Baker won’t be the only artist to return to the Star Wars playground for The bad partyAndrew Kishino will reprise his Clone Wars role as a pre-rebel-day Saw Guerrera. And crossing over The Mandalorian, Ming-Na Wen will be playing a younger version of her live-action character Fennec Shand.

Behind the camera, The bad party has a team that certainly knows its way around the Star Wars universe. Creator and executive producer of shows Dave Filoni has worked on The Mandalorian The Clone WarsLead writer Jennifer Corbett cut her Jedi teeth Star Wars ResistanceAnd Supervisory Director Brad Rau has Star Wars Resistance Star Wars Rebels on his resume.

Not bad clones, just misunderstood clones

The Star Wars Day premiere of The bad party is scheduled for a special seventy-minute extravaganza, coming out on Disney + on May 4. The second episode will be released just days later, on May 7. From then on, future episodes will follow Disney + ‘s weekly release model, although it has not been confirmed how many episodes will be in The bad partyfirst season.

The bad party will take place in the gap between the Star Wars prequel trilogy and the original trilogy – a favorite spot for the franchise’s animated series. Are fans excited to see Clone Force 99 break away from the Empire and become wanted mercenaries? An early receipt of the new trailer seems to indicate this is the case. We just have to wait for Star Wars Day to see if The bad party will deliver the goods.

