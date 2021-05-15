Watch The Power Hindi Movie (WTP) World Television Premiere On & Pictures Channel

Another movie to be aired on &Pictures its name is “The Power”. The movie was released directly on the OTT platform Zee Plex on 14 January 2021 and has collected immense popularity and fame. This is a Hindi-language film based on an action thriller. The movie all set for its Premiere on &Pictures channel. The movie has a good story with some of the finest and talented actors. There are lots of action scenes are present in the movie which is going to entertain the viewers the most. The movie is scheduled to be telecast on 15 May 2021 at 8 PM on the &Pictures channel.

Watch The Power Movie World Television Premiere

The film written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The producers of the film are Vijay Galani, Pratik Galani, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada. The movie is made under the production house Pen India Limited and Galani Entertainments. Salim-Sulaiman is the music composer of the movie. The cinematography is handled by Rakesh Rawat and edited by Sarvesh Parab. Vidyut Jammwal, Zakir Hussain, Shruti Hassan, Sachin Khedekar, and many more personalities will be seen playing vital roles in the movie. Some actors will be seen playing supporting roles in the movie.

Star Cast Name of “The Power”

Vidyut Jammwal as Devidas Thakur

Shruti Hassan as Pari

Sonal Chauhan as Chandni

Zakir Hussain as Anwar

Sachin Khedekar as Vishambhar Rana

Mahesh Manjrekar as Kaalidas Haridas Thakur

Prateik Babbar as Ranjeet

Yuvika Chaudhary as Shaila Thakur

If we talk about the plot of the movie then the movie is based on two lovers. It is a captivating love story of two lovers whose families are rivals to each other. Their families are enemies of each other for power and revenge. In this movie, you will be seen the struggle of both lovers that how they complete their lover by overcoming all their obstacles. It is a romantic love story with lots of action and drama. The movie is containing a good and interesting story along with some amazing and fabulous actors and actresses.

When the makers of the film had released the trailer on January 11, 2021, till then the trailer has got 7.8 million views along with 294K likes. The movie has collected lots of appreciation and praise for its story and actors who have worked exceptionally in the film. Now, the makers are bringing the movie on the television. The movie is coming on May 15, 2021, at 8 PM on the &Pictures channel. So, set your television screen on &Pictures to enjoy this blockbuster movie till then stay connected with us for more updates.